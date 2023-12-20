Above average to start winter Thursday, series of rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We traded in the 30s for a bright 50 degree day with a slight breeze out of the south. We will now stay on the warmer side as we approach Christmas weekend with multiple chances for rain.

Wednesday night: After a mostly sunny day, cloud cover will increase for tonight. Lows will fall to just below the freezing mark for much of the state.

Thursday: The aforementioned increased cloud cover will hang around for our Thursday to begin astronomical winter, but this won’t matter as we look to warm into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds out of the south will do just enough for to not fall off high temperature wise.

Friday: We will end the workweek with returning rain chances and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will develop mainly Friday evening and night in central Indiana. Areas in far northern Indiana could see on and off light shower activity for much of the day.

Highs will still be able to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: More 50 degree weather is expected for Christmas weekend with continuing rain chances. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning before we briefly dry out on Sunday for Christmas Eve. The best chance for rain is shaping up to be in the latter half of Christmas Day and next Tuesday. Highs on Christmas Eve and Day will be well above normal with numbers in the mid to upper 50s. Cooler air will then return by midweek next week.