Weather Blog

Above normal temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re going to see a few showers early this morning. The rain heads out by the middle of the morning and we’ll see dry conditions to ring in the new year.

TODAY: Cloudy skies will continue after the rain moves out by the middle of the morning. It’s going to be a mild day with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Still above our normal high which is in the upper 30s. We may see a little sunshine begin to peek out later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading out for any New Year’s Eve plans look for a dry night to celebrate. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s near 40 overnight.

SUNDAY: The new year will start off mild and dry. Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout the end of the weekend. Highs climb into the middle 50s by the afternoon.

MONDAY: It gets even warmer on Monday. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60 for the afternoon! It stays dry but cloudy through much of the day. Rain chances begin to increase late Monday night ahead of our next system.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain moves into the state late Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday climb into the low and middle 60s across the state. We may see a few lingering showers on Wednesday. Temperatures return closer to normal for the end of the week and next weekend. Right now it also looks like we’ll be dry for the latter half of next week and next weekend.