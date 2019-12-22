Above normal temperatures continue next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clear and cool tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear throughout the night. It will be cool but lows stay above normal. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s close to 30.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a sunny start Monday. Look for sunshine throughout much of the day with highs climbing into the lower 50s. It’s going to be a beautiful day with the snow cover quickly disappearing. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool once again with lows around 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny and quiet once again Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with highs in the low to middle 50s. Some areas south of Indianapolis may flirt with the 60 degree mark.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Skies begin to become partly cloudy throughout the afternoon. While we’ll see a little more cloud cover during the day it will continue to be dry and mild. Highs on Christmas top out in the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds increase Thursday and through the rest of the week. Rain chances increase Friday and during the weekend. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s until late next weekend. Colder air moves back into the region and temperatures return closer to normal.