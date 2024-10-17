Above normal temperatures return into this weekend | Oct. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had our coldest morning since April in which much of the state started off in the low to mid 30s. Some spots even began in the upper 20s.

After enjoying a warmer day today, we will continue to see our warmup progress into this weekend.

Thursday night: We’re tracking another cold fall night under mainly clear skies. Areas of frost will develop in the overnight hours as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A nice and bright end to the workweek will be on deck for our region. Expect dry and sunny weather with light winds. Highs are set to get into the upper 60s, which is above normal for this time of the year.

Weekend: The warming trend rolls on into this weekend as a nearby high pressure system continues to strengthen. This will cause a couple of things to happen. Highs are going to return to the 70s, there will be abundant sunshine, and winds look to remain light. Overall, Saturday and Sunday are going to be perfect days for any outdoor plans. Just know that both days will start on the chilly side with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

7-Day Forecast: Above normal temperatures carry into next week. Highs will be stagnant in mid 70s through at least the first half of next week. There could be some disturbances into the middle of the week that bring a small chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, much of next week is shaping up to be dry.