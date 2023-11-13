Above normal temperatures this week with mostly dry conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is always a pleasure to enjoy a good start to the workweek weather-wise as we did today. Sunshine and 60s with a breeze out of the west helped us embrace the nice conditions.

We look to be fixated on a warmer than normal stretch much of this week with a chance for rain closer to the weekend.

Monday night: We’re in for a mainly clear and cold night with lows dropping into the mid 30s. Winds will also be light as well.

Tuesday: A mere replica of Monday’s forecast will play out for Tuesday. The only differences will be that we’re slightly cooler, and the winds will shift to come out of the south. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s with abundant sunshine in place.

Wednesday: Another bright day will unfold Wednesday with temperatures rising into the mid 60s. Expect winds to stay light out of the south as well.

8-Day Forecast: By Thursday, we’ll see cloud cover increase ahead of our next chance for rain. Friday will feature scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures. We’ll also see winds turn breezy Thursday and Friday as well. Friday’s system will then lead way to temperatures settling closer to near normal with highs only in the low to mid 50s this weekend. There are some signals for more active weather to appear next week as we get close to Thanksgiving, but model data is in terrible disagreement. We’ll keep an eye on how that shapes out going forward.