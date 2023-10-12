Above normal temps Thursday, rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal today. It stays dry today but rain returns on Friday as a storm system moves across the Great Lakes.

TODAY: A completely different feeling as you head out the door this morning compared the last two mornings. We’re starting the day off with temperatures into the 50s this morning. Some spots in northern Indiana are seeing a few showers. Those will come to an end later this morning.

Look for lots of sunshine today with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay in the 60s farther northward where we will see a bit more cloud cover. 80s are possible in southwest Indiana.

TONIGHT: Another mild evening on tap across the state. Lows only fall into the 50s. It will stay dry too.

FRIDAY: A potent storm system comes into the state during the day Friday. Ahead of the front we’ll see temperatures climb once again into the 70s. Clouds begin to increase. Right now it looks like severe weather stays to the west of us.

Showers and storms are possible as the cold front approaches the state. Friday evening brings with it showers and even a few thunderstorms. The concern is a few pockets may contain lightning which could cause some delays with high school football games. Grab the Storm Track 8 app on your phone, it will send you a notification when lightning is nearby.

We could use the rain. The latest drought monitor issued this morning didn’t have much of a change. Most of the state is still under a moderate drought.

THIS WEEKEND

A dramatic drop in temperatures is expected this weekend. It’s going to be cloudy, much cooler with a few spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will pick up as well as this area of low pressure moves off to the east of us.

We do have a few college home games Saturday. Be sure to dress in layers if you’re heading out.

Purdue takes on Ohio State in West Lafayette.

Notre Dame is at home. Areas in northern Indiana may see a few spotty showers later in the day.

Ball State is also at home too.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay below normal heading into next week as well. We’ll start out into the 50s Monday with a few spotty showers. Temperatures climb back close to normal for the middle and end of the week.