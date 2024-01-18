Accumulating snow ahead to close the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After some scattered light snow this morning, some locations warmed into the 30s earlier Thursday afternoon.

Now, attention will be directed toward more accumulating snow with falling temperatures on Friday.

Arctic air looks to briefly return going into the weekend before a significant warmup.

Winter weather advisories will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday across most of central Indiana. There are also winter storm warnings for locations such as South Bend and Valparaiso from 10 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Thursday night: Snow will become widespread as we head into the overnight hours.

Lows will settle into the 20s.

Friday: Prepare for a slower and messy morning commute with some snow ongoing. The bulk of the activity will leave Indiana as we get toward the latter portion of Friday morning. Meanwhile, lake-effect snow will be happened up north and will slide down into part of central Indiana by the afternoon and nighttime hours.

This lake-effect snow is going to dump flakes in far northern portions of the state through Friday and into Saturday morning.

When all is said and done, by Saturday, we’re looking at from 1-3 inches of snow for a good chunk of central Indiana. Higher snow totals will be confined north of Indianapolis. Areas in northwest Indiana along Lake Michigan could even see snow totals approach a foot or more.

The other big story about Friday will be falling temperatures and breezy winds. Winds will cause feels-like temperatures to eventually drop below zero. Wind chills will plummet even further by Saturday morning with feels-like temps down from -10 to -15, which has led way to wind chill advisories for Friday night into early Saturday. Friday’s highs will occur just after midnight Thursday.

Saturday: We expect it to be the coldest day of the weekend as we wake up to stinging cold air. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid teens. Feels-like temperatures will be below zero for much of the day.

8-Day Forecast: Another bitterly cold start to the day will be ahead for Sunday with air temps beginning near zero and wind chills from around -10 to -15. We’ll warm back into the 20s by Sunday afternoon, and this warmup is set to be much bigger. We’re talking highs pushing into the mid 30s Monday, but the warmup will quickly bring rain chances. Rain is looking likely on Tuesday with highs nearing 40. Temperatures will warm further into the mid 40s next Wednesday.