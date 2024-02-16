Accumulating snow for Friday with colder air briefly returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are heading into a snowy Friday with some accumulation expected. It will also turn colder for a brief period of time before we quickly ramp temperatures back up going into next week.

Winter Weather Advisories are going to be in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM EST Friday across all of central Indiana.

Friday: Active weather will be the story to end our workweek. Snow is looking to start mainly north of Indy by around sunrise. Then, coverage turns widespread going into the afternoon and evening hours. There will be heavier rates of snow at times. The evening commute will feature some slick pavement.

Snow total thinking has changed a little bit as models have been uptrending with accumulation the last day. One to three inches of snow is possible across central Indiana with the potential for some isolated amounts of up to four inches.

Temperatures are going to barely nudge with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday night: Snow will exit our state by around 8-9 PM tonight. There will be some slick spots on the roads. Lows will drop into the upper teens with wind chill values falling into the single digits. Overall, it is going to be fairly cold tonight. For those heading to the Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that starts at 9 PM, use a little caution on the roads.

Saturday: This system is going to usher in some brisk temperatures for Saturday. Even though there will be lots of sunshine, it won’t make a difference on our temperatures as there will be a breezy northwest wind. Expect highs to not get out of the 20s with wind chill values going from the single digits to the teens. Temperatures stay very cold by the time All-Star activities start at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

Sunday: We will quickly transition back to warming things up on Sunday as winds will shift towards coming out of the southwest. Highs will rise back into the low to mid 40s. Winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. Temperatures will be around the mid 30s by the time the NBA All-Star game tips off at 8 PM.

8-Day Forecast: This warming trend will carry on through the first half of next week. Highs will quickly fly back into the 50s by Monday. Then, we’ll be talking near 60 degree weather on Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday. This rain chances will cool us down going into next weekend.