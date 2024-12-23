Active and above normal into Christmas Day, stretch of 50s to follow | Dec. 23, 2024

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Although temperatures rose into the 40s on this Monday, it didn’t quite feel like it due to a breezy wind and cloud cover with occasional rain.

We are tracking above normal temperatures and active weather into Christmas Day. Matter of fact, we could be talking near 60 degree weather by this weekend.

Monday night: Scattered light rain and drizzle will persist into tonight. Winds will also die down through tonight as well, and this leads way to patchy dense fog development into daybreak Tuesday.

Lows are set to fall into the mid 30s.

Christmas Eve: A mainly dry Tuesday is expected with cloudy skies holding its grip. We cannot rule out patchy drizzle, but overall all of the state is rain free. That begins to change into the overnight hours early Wednesday morning with our next system entering the picture by then. Highs look to top out in the low 40s.

Christmas Day: The aforementioned next system brings about light showers through at least the first half of Wednesday. There could be some spotty showers/drizzle for the remainder of the day.

Rain amounts will stay light with central Indiana receiving under half an inch of rain.

Highs are going to once again struggle to warm with numbers peaking in the low 40s.

7-Day Forecast: After Christmas, temperatures are in line to soar into the 50s. We could even see some spots hit 60 by Saturday. Additional disturbances are expected to roll in and give way to more rain chances Friday and through the final weekend of 2024. It is too early to tell if thunderstorms are going to be in play Friday and Saturday, but be sure to pay attention to the forecast. That is especially if you’re doing any extra travel this weekend.