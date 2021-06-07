Weather Blog

Active and humid week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have yet to deal with a typical humid summer day up until today. The new workweek kicked off on an unsettling and humid note across the state with on and off showers and storms.

Monday night: A few isolated showers will linger around until sunset. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the nighttime hours.

You will want to have the A/C on tonight as we are expecting a warm and muggy night. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s with some locations possibly tapping into the lower 70s.

Tuesday: We will practically rinse and repeat Monday’s weather for our Tuesday with on and off showers and storms throughout the day.

Showers and storm chances will continue into the nighttime hours.

Highs will coast into the low to mid 80s with higher humidity values sticking around.

Wednesday: A wet Wednesday will be on tap with showers likely. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon hours.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather trend will continue for the remainder of the workweek with very humid air sticking around as well. As we begin to move our weather system out of the state, highs will be in the mid 80s going into the weekend. At this time, we are looking at a mainly dry and warm weekend. Highs will remain near average going into the new workweek next week.