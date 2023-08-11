Active and muggy weekend ahead with stronger storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a mainly sunny start to Friday, cloud cover and scattered showers rolled in during the afternoon hours. We will have additional waves of activity on deck for this weekend and into next week.

In addition to the active pattern, expect a high muggy meter through this weekend until next week.

Friday night: More showers and storms are set to roll in from Illinois during the overnight hours. Some of these storms could have stronger capabilities with them.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for most of west central/southwestern Indiana. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place along/west of a Fort Wayne-Indy line. The main threats are damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures will not drop a ton tonight as we will find ourselves waking up to the low 70s.

Saturday: Showers and storms will be ongoing in widely scattered fashion through daybreak Saturday. This round of rain will pull out of central Indiana by the lunch hour. Then, we’ll watch for re-development of scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday afternoon and evening may feature more strong to severe storm potential. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) in place along/east of a Winchester-Columbus line. Wind and hail will once again be the primary threats. Flooding issues may also be in the picture as these storms will have a slower speed.

Overall, Saturday will be active and hot with a steamy feel. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but high dew point values in the low 70s will make it feel like the low/mid 90s.

Sunday: Contrary to Saturday, Sunday will start off dry. We’ll stay dry through much of the day before another complex of rain and storms arrives Sunday night. This complex could bring yet another risk for strong/severe storms Sunday night into early Monday morning. Wind is the primary threat as of now.

Highs will still be on the warmer side with numbers in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The active pattern will continue into the start of the new workweek next week. Monday is starting to look like a damp, windy, and below normal day with highs only reaching the upper 70s/low 80s. Isolated strong storms may be possible Monday, but uncertainty remains on how fast Sunday night’s system moves in and any unstable air that may build in. Flooding concerns will also carry on into Monday as well. Dry and much more comfortable air returns Tuesday and carries through midweek next week. Another weather system may slide in by the second half of next week.