Election Day forecast: warm air, gusty winds and rain | Nov. 4, 2024

Nov. 4, 2024 | Monday evening forecast with Ashley Brown

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a busy weather day on Tuesday with a mix of near-record warmth, strong winds, and more beneficial rain.

Monday night: Intermittent showers remain possible into early evening for central Indiana. The better chance for rain will be northwest of Indianapolis.

Lows will be mild with a breezy southerly wind in place as we only fall into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: We’re gearing up for a very active and near-record warmth. We’ll first focus on strong winds that will be in place for a majority of the day. Gusts will be from 35-45 mph at times, especially for areas north of Indy where wind advisories will be in place from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. EST.

Then, we look toward widespread rain through Tuesday night as a slow-moving front moves in.

Rainfall totals by Wednesday morning are set to be from a half-inch to 1 inch for most of central Indiana.

Highs are also going to soar into the mid 70s. Indy’s record high for Nov. 5 is 76 in 2015.

Wednesday: A few showers will remain possible in the morning, especially for areas in southeastern Indiana if the aforementioned front slows down even more. Overall, expect a cooler day with sunshine as highs top out in the mid 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Highs will remain in the mid 60s through the rest of the workweek. Additional rain chances are on deck by this weekend.

