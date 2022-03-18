Weather Blog

Active Friday night, cooler Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to track rain and storm chances going into our Friday night. There is even the threat for strong to severe storms tonight. Then, we will turn towards a cooler Saturday.

Friday night: Rain and storm chances are set to linger into our Friday night. We will be watching this batch of activity closely for the threat for isolated strong to severe storms.

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather for part of central Indiana. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place from a Washington-Bedford line south. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado threat is also in place.

Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: The final day of winter is expected to be below average with shower chances continuing. Coverage will be more scattered in the morning hours before activity becomes isolated by the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy once again with gradually falling temperatures throughout the day. Highs will top out early Saturday morning in the upper 40s. You will want a warm jacket if you’re heading to more March Madness games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the late afternoon hours.

Sunday: A quick rebound back to the 60s will be in store to start the spring season. Enjoy a magnificent Sunday with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

8-Day Forecast: As we get into the first full week of spring, daily chances for rain will slide into the forecast. Temperatures will also return to near average for much of next week.