Active Monday night, miserable conditions and storm chances to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for an active Monday night with the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hot and very muggy air will yield stifling heat index values through midweek with more chances for storms.

Monday night: Showers and storms will be ongoing into the nighttime hours across central Indiana. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany some of these storms.

There is also a risk for severe weather from this evening into tonight. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place along and south of interstate 74. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible. We are also monitoring the threat for flooding (maybe even some flash flooding) due to the heavy rain rates and possible training of activity.

Lows will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog will also develop in the overnight hours after the activity moves out.

Tuesday: We’re in for a miserable Tuesday thanks to very high humidity levels and hot temperatures. The combination of the two will cause heat index values to be near or over 100 during peak heating of the afternoon. Actual air temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s. There is potential for areas in southwestern Indiana to work in showers and storms in the afternoon hours from a complex that looks to start in Iowa.

The aforementioned complex could bring a threat for severe wind mainly mid-late Tuesday afternoon-evening.

As we head towards the overnight hours into early Wednesday, we may have another complex of activity slide in.

Wednesday: We could have some active weather to begin our Wednesday, but confidence begins to drop off in regards to specific location. Additional storms could develop in the second half of the day depending on the overall setup by then. Overall, central and southern Indiana are in fair game for now with on/off precipitation chances Wednesday.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday with wind set to once again be the primary threat. Flooding concerns will continue to be monitored carefully.

Hot and miserable conditions will persist as well with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect feels like temperatures to approach near or go over 100 degrees.

7-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances are going to stay with us through Friday and into the first half of this weekend. Heat will also remain in place until we start undergoing changes Friday. A slightly above normal first weekend of August looks to emerge, but humidity levels look to also stay elevated.