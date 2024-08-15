Active pattern continues with muggy air heading into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We already had one round of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. More activity is on the way over the next couple of days.

Thursday night: Additional showers and storms won’t develop until mainly the overnight hours tonight. Some ponding of the roads is possible.

A very low risk for severe storms is also in place late tonight with damaging wind being the primary concern.

Lows look to only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will persist through daybreak Friday before we work in a break. Additional isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and night.

A low risk for strong to severe storms is in place across the state with wind the main concern.

Highs will be warmer with numbers topping out in the mid 80s. Due to miserable dew point values of over 70 expected, heat index values may be in the 90s for some locations at times.

Weekend: Scattered showers and storms will remain with us Saturday. Highs look to be in the low 80s with an elevated muggy meter. Sunday’s rain chance is lower, but we’ll have another afternoon in the low 80s with some humidity.

7-Day Forecast: Heading into the first half of next week, highs are set to be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll also return to a more tolerable feel in regards to humidity levels. Dry time is expected for at least the first half of next week.