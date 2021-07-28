Weather Blog

Active Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a mainly dry first half of the workweek, we will bring and rain storm chances back into our area for Thursday. Beyond that, much needed refreshing air will slide in.

Wednesday night: For the first half of our Wednesday night, we will be dry statewide. That will quickly change shortly after midnight when a complex of showers and storms slide into northern Indiana. Rain and storms will be mainly confined to the northern half of the state.

There is the chance for strong to severe storms in the northern third of Indiana very early Thursday morning. The primary hazard is damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany any thunderstorm.

It will be a stuffy night with the warm and muggy air in place. Lows will only fall into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Lingering showers and isolated storms will be possible through sunrise before we get a break in the activity. By Thursday afternoon, additional storms look to fire off.

This round of activity could contain isolated strong to severe storms with the greatest severe threat in place for central and southern Indiana. The main hazard is damaging winds, but large hail and an isolated tornado or two is possible as well. Torrential downpours will occur with any general thunderstorm. Localized flash flooding could become an issue.

With the rain and storm chances in play, Thursday will be sweltering. Highs look to rise into the low to mid 90s. Very high humidity values will aid in potentially dangerous heat index values that could jump into the triple digits.

Friday: Once Thursday’s system moves out of our state, we will be rewarded with much more comfortable air to end the workweek. If you are planning on heading out to opening day for the Indiana State Fair, fantastic weather will be in place to head out there and enjoy a fun time! Highs will only top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The cooler than normal temperature trend will persist through the weekend with shower chances in play for Sunday. We look to kick off the first full week of August next week with highs in the upper 70s with lots of dry time.