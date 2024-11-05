Active Tuesday night leads way to cooldown | Nov. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re expecting a wet Tuesday night with cooler air set to return.

Tuesday night: Rainy conditions at times is expected for tonight with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder mainly south of Indy.

It is also not entirely impossible for there to be isolated strong to severe wind gusts late tonight as a more solid line of activity evolves just ahead of the front. The threat for isolated severe winds will reside well south of Indy in the green shade south of Bloomington within the timeframe of 10 PM to 2 AM EST.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s with winds gradually dying down.

Wednesday: There’s potential for some showers through sunrise Wednesday in mainly far southeastern Indiana. Other than that, we’re talking a dry and cooler day across central Indiana with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are only going to rise into the low to mid 60s, but this is still above normal for this time of the year.

Thursday: Dry and partly sunny conditions will persist through our Thursday. Temperatures will once again be slightly above normal with numbers in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures will hang around in the 60s into and through this weekend. We’re also eyeing additional rain chances this weekend as well.