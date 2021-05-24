Weather Blog

Active weather pattern ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite hot out there for us to begin the final full week of May! We are tracking another hot afternoon for Tuesday before we turn towards several chances for rain and storms.

Monday night: A mild night will be on tap for our state with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Another hot day is expected as we will pick up the winds by the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will increase Tuesday night ahead of our next chance for rain. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and storms will develop early Wednesday and continue on and off throughout our day ahead of a cold front.

There is even the possibility for isolated strong to severe storms for a good chunk of the northern half of Indiana with isolated damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Highs will be slightly cooler as we will top out in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will roll on through the remainder of the workweek. We will also take on a gradual cooling trend with highs dropping into the low 70s for Friday and Saturday. If you are heading out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, we will dry out just in time for race day on Sunday once Friday’s rain moves out. Indy 500 race day looks to be fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.