Active weather pattern back in the picture starting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will engage in another active weather pattern with multiple rounds of rain and storms that begin on Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Skies will stay mostly clear for tonight as we see lows dip into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Rain and storms return to our state starting as early as Wednesday morning. Mainly the northern third of Indiana will see this rain chance first before coverage expands southward going into the afternoon hours. Additional development is then expected by Wednesday evening for areas mainly south of interstate 70.

You will need to remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening hours for the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs are set to rise into the mid 80s, and it will feel a bit uncomfortable due to higher humidity values in place.

Thursday: Additional on and off scattered showers/storms may develop throughout Thursday. There is a low risk for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon with wind and hail the primary concerns once again.

Highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll find ourselves close to the 90 degree mark to end the workweek on Friday with lots of muggy air. More rain and storms look to slide in during the latter half of Friday and into Saturday. Storm chances will continue into next Monday. Highs through the upcoming weekend will hover in the mid 80s with high humidity values.