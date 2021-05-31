Weather Blog

Active weather pattern by midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite the lack of sunshine we have been having across mainly the northern half of the state, it has been a pleasant Memorial Day with mild temperatures!

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies will linger around for our Monday night as we will fall into the mid to upper 50s for our low temperatures.

Tuesday: We will start off our Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Additional cloud cover will gradually build in ahead of our next weather maker. Rain showers look to slow move into the state beginning late Tuesday.

A typical late spring day will be on tap temperature wise as we will rise into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear handy as we are looking at a wet start to our Wednesday. Showers and storms will then be on and off for the remainder of the day.

We cannot rule out an isolated stronger storm or two for southeastern Indiana. If strong storms develop, the biggest threats will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning.

Highs will be slightly cooler due to the rain and cloud cover. We look to top out in low to mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Widespread showers will be in place through our Thursday before we quickly march back to the 80s for the upcoming weekend. Additional rain and storm chances are in place for Saturday and next Monday. Highs look to remain above average as we move into the first part of next week.