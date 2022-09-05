Weather Blog

Active weather to briefly taper off after Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a bit of a gloomy Labor Day with isolated to scattered showers and storms mainly south of Indy. The active pattern we have been dealing with will move out by midweek, but additional rain chances look to quicky slide back in by the upcoming weekend.

Monday night: The chance for spotty showers and storms stays with us going into the evening and early nighttime hours. Coverage will mainly be south of interstate 70.

Expect a mild and mainly cloudy night as lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Another gloomy start to the day is ahead for our Tuesday, but we will eventually work in some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Spotty showers and storms will also once again be possible mainly south of interstate 70. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Humid conditions are also expected as well.

Wednesday: We get to drop the humidity values a little bit and bring in bright skies for our Wednesday. The decrease in cloud cover will allow temperatures to warm into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Mostly sunny skies stick around through Thursday and Friday before we bring back unsettled weather this weekend. The muggy meter is set to go back up after Wednesday, which will lead way to rain and storm chances for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look to remain in the low 80s until Sunday with temperatures slightly backing off into the upper 70s.