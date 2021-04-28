Weather Blog

Active weather to continue through Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will continue to track showers and storms through our Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday night: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for nearly the southern third of the state through Thursday evening.

Keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out tonight as showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours.

There is still the chance for isolated strong to severe storms this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Flooding issues may arise for areas mainly south of interstate 70.

Another mild night will be on tap with breezy winds. Lows will only dip into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Rain showers will be ongoing through sunrise Thursday morning. A few scattered showers and storms will linger through Thursday afternoon before we slowly dry out Thursday night.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for our Thursday as we will rise into the low to upper 60s.

Friday: We will get to enjoy a much more calm day to end the workweek and the month of April with partly sunny skies and breezy winds. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: A quick warmup will swing into the state as we kick off the month of May on Saturday. Highs will transition from the low to upper 70s from Saturday to Sunday. Spotty showers are possible Sunday afternoon with better rain chances in place for next Monday and Tuesday. Highs look to remain above average through next Wednesday before we plummet into the low 60s for next Thursday.