Weather Blog

Active weather to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to a wet start for our Wednesday with widespread rain and isolated storms. The humidity was also noticeable as we easily had our most humid day of the year.

Wednesday night: A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled before sunset for mainly the southern half of the state. Cloud cover will decrease as we go into the overnight hours. A much cooler night will be on tap with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: You will not have to worry about grabbing the rain gear for a good chunk of your Thursday. By Thursday mid-afternoon, rain and storms will gradually enter the state. Showers will continue across the state throughout the overnight hours.

There is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms for mainly the southern and western halves of Indiana. Isolated damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning will be the main threats. Flooding issues could arise from repeated rounds of heavy rainfall.

Highs will remain on the warmer side as we will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Active weather will continue into our Friday with showers and storms on and off throughout the day.

We can’t rule out a strong to severe storm or two for the far southeastern part of the state. Isolated damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.

With this system moving across the state, it will usher in cooler air for our Friday afternoon with highs only rising into the low 70s. Areas to the north will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas to the south will remain on the mild side with highs in the mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast: We will dry out just in time for race weekend as our cooling trend will continue into Saturday. Enjoy a refreshing and bright weekend with below temperatures. After a beautiful Sunday for the Indianapolis 500, we look to return to near normal temperatures for Memorial Day before storm chances return as we enter the month of June next Tuesday.