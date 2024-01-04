Active weekend on deck with snow accumulation potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more dry day is expected before we gear up for an active first weekend of 2024 with the possibility of accumulating snow from two different systems.

Then, we’re continuing to watch out for a bigger system early next week with possible significant impacts.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and fairly chilly conditions are expected tonight. Lows will drop off into the low 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

Friday: Bundle up for your Friday morning commute as it will be brisk to start the day. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Friday night is when the system begins to walk through the door with rain as the starting precipitation type. At some point during the early overnight hours, rain will transition to snow.

Saturday: Going towards daybreak Saturday, we’re looking at mostly all snow with a little bit of mixed precip at times. By Saturday afternoon, much of the activity should be exiting central Indiana from this first system.

A second, and weaker, system will begin to show its presence late Saturday night with some rain showers.

Here is our first official snowfall forecast map with Saturday morning’s snow. Best chance for accumulating snow overall will be in eastern Indiana.

Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Some rain will be around going into Sunday with snow potentially mixing in at times for mostly the northern half of Indiana. This snow chance will be mainly confined to Sunday morning. We look to dry out by Sunday night.

This second system will not produce much snow accumulation for mainly the northern half of the state.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll enter the new workweek on a quiet and slightly warmer note with highs back in the low 40s on Monday. By late Monday night, we’ll be watching a bigger and stronger system roll in with Tuesday being the main day of emphasis for precipitation. Right now, the track is still unclear, but a rain/snow mix remains in play with possible accumulation. What is known though is that it will turn windy Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts over 30 MPH at times. Colder air settles in after this system as well.