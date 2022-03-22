Weather Blog

Additional rain and storms Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite a soggy Tuesday for much of the state as temperatures remained steady in the 50s during the afternoon. We are monitoring rain and storm chances for our Wednesday with the potential for severe weather as well.

Tuesday night: Showers, with heavy rain at times, will continue into the nighttime hours before coverage slowly disperses a bit. Lingering rain is expected into the overnight hours with more scattered coverage.

Lows will be on the mild side with numbers only falling into the low to mid 50s. Winds are also expected to stay breezy overnight.

Wednesday: On and off showers and isolated storms are possible throughout our Wednesday. There is a threat for isolated strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

A Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather is in place for nearly the northeastern quarter of Indiana. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) sits in mainly the eastern half of the state. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Wind gusts could be over 25-30 MPH at times.

Thursday: Not as much activity is expected for Thursday, but isolated to scattered rain chances will still be in play. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for some locations with areas south sliding into the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Spotty shower chances stick around into our Friday. There is even the chance for some light snow Saturday morning in mainly the northern half of the state. Below average temperatures are expected for the final weekend of March before we return to the 50s next week.