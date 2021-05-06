Weather Blog

Additional rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw cloud cover and winds pick up throughout our Thursday with rain showers entering the state as early as the mid-morning hours.

Thursday night: Showers and isolated storms will continue to move out of the state through the evening and early nighttime hours. There is the chance for isolated stronger storms capable of producing small hail and gusty winds.

Winds will remain on the breezy side as we will have a colder night ahead. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Friday: We will dry out for the most part to end the workweek. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out after the lunch hour. Better shower chances will reside east and south of Indianapolis.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s with winds staying breezy.

Weekend: A nice and bright start to the weekend will be on tap for us. Highs will warm into the low 60s before conditions change by as early as Saturday afternoon with returning showers and storms. Mother’s Day on Sunday is not looking pleasant at all. Showers will be likely on and off throughout the day with isolated storms possible. Winds will also pick up once again as highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast: This weekend’s system will move out by Monday morning with cool temperatures sticking with us. A gradual warming trend will then work its way into the forecast through much of next week with extended quiet time.