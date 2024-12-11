Afternoon snow bursts, bitter blast Thursday | Dec 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Snow showers will be possible especially later this afternoon. Wec could see reduced visibilities with gusty winds and pockets of heavy snow showers. Colder air settles in later tonight and tomorrow.

TODAY: We may see a little bit of sunshine today before more cloud cover moves in for the afternoon. We will see the chance for some snow showers and even a few snow squalls. This is when we see some quick heavy bursts of snowfall which could reduce visibility at times and also create a quick coating of snow on the ground. We are not anticipating much in the way of accumulation. Maybe a half an inch in some locations.

The winds will gust at times right around 30 to 35 mph. Peak wind gust will likely happen right around sunset. High temperatures today will be climbing into the low and middle 30s .

TONIGHT: Snow showers come to an end tonight and a cold settles in. Lows fall into the teens across much of the state.

BITTER BLAST

THURSDAY: We will start off your Thursday morning with wind chill values right around the single digits and even below zero in Northern sections of Indiana. We will look for clouds to increase and we could actually see a few snow showers north of Indianapolis later in the afternoon. It will be cold with high temperatures only around 26.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The bitter blast is short-lived. Temperatures return into the 40s for the end of the week and the weekend. System moves through on Saturday bringing rain likely into very early on Sunday morning. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s on Sunday. Even warmer temps are possible on Monday. Highs climb into the 50s for the beginning of next week. A few spotty showers may be possible into the afternoon on Monday.