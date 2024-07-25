Afternoon sun with lower humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few patches of fog early this morning with a few clouds. More sunshine this afternoon with lower humidity.

TODAY: Humidity values begin to drop today. The cold front has moved across the state late yesterday and brought us those showers and storms. Due to the rain yesterday we had some patchy fog developed early this morning. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures into the lower 80s. Normal high for this time of the year is in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear and temperatures begin to fall. Some locations in northern Indiana drop into the 50s. So comfortable and clear conditions expected overnight.

The newest drought monitor was just released and not much change from last week. The abnormally dry conditions have shrunk just a bit.

FRIDAY: Fantastic Friday on tap with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity values drop for the day and it will feel fantastic. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the end of the week.

THIS WEEKEND

Humidity values slowly begin to climb for the weekend. It will feel much more uncomfortable for the end of the weekend and especially next week. Highs climb into the middle 80s on Saturday and into the upper 80s on Sunday.

Dry on Saturday but rain moves in for Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon.

7DAY FORECAST

Showers and storms will be likely heading into the new workweek. It will be incredibly uncomfortable with temperatures into the upper 80s flirting with 90. It will also be very humid with feels like temperatures into the 90s.

Nighttime lows will be really uncomfortable too. Upper 60s near 70 for the start of the days. Humidity values will be really high. So steamy, stormy and soupy conditions will be likely for much of next week.