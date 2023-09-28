Afternoon sunshine Thursday, warmer weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started out with fog this morning. It was pretty dense in spots. We’re going to see more mornings with fog next couple of days.

We finally saw some decent and much needed rain around the metro area. Indianapolis picked up almost an inch and a half Wednesday. This has helped the September deficit. We’re still more than an inch below normal for the month but at least we’re not 2.5″ below normal. Newest drought monitor has much of Indiana now under a moderate drought for much of the state. Keep in mind the data cutoff is Tuesday. So the rainfall this week will not be included in this map.

TODAY: An area of low pressure is still lingering around the state. This is going to give us clouds today along with a little mist and or drizzle. Temperatures today are right around normal for this time of the year. Highs today climb into the middle 70s in central Indiana. Areas north of the city will be in the lower 70s and near 80 south and west of Indianapolis.

TONIGHT: Skies clear tonight. We’ll see more fog develop overnight toward daybreak. Could be dense once again. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: More dense fog will be possible early in the morning. Be on the lookout for some more school delays. We’ll see cloudy skies through the first part of the day but sunshine comes out tomorrow afternoon. It’s going to be a fantastic Friday with warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Forecast looks good Friday night for high school football games. Kickoff looks dry again for week 7 of those games.

8DAY FORECAST: We may see a little patchy fog again early Saturday morning. Besides the morning fog the rest of the weekend looks wonderful. It’s going to be dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s this weekend. Colts game looks dry! More dry weather continues heading into next week. Next rain chance will be Thursday and Friday.