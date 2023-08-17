Amazing Friday, heat and humidity to build in by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A disturbance that slid in from the north brought cloud cover, breezy winds, and shower/storm activity for our Thursday. This system will give way to a beautiful end to the workweek.

Then, our focus is drawn towards a potential stretch of 90 degree weather.

Thursday night: We will see showers and storms move out by sunset. There is a low chance for a rogue strong to severe storm with wind and hail the main threats.

A pleasant and cool night will be on deck with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Spectacular weather conditions will shape up just in time for Friday. There will be lots of sunshine, lower humidity values, and below normal temperatures. If you’re heading out to any high school football games Friday evening/night, it will be perfect for a night of football. Highs will only get into the upper 70s.

Saturday: A slightly warmer, but still tolerable, day is expected for Saturday. Mainly sunny skies and dry air will stick around as highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll have to say goodbye to this pleasant weather by Sunday as the heat begins to make its return. Highs look to push into the low 90s on Sunday with humidity increasing as well. The heat will turn up further next week with the potential for a couple of mid 90 degree days. High humidity values will also make it feel closer to or just over 100 degrees. We also look to remain mainly dry next week.