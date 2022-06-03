Weather Blog

Amazing Friday weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana got to get rid of the humidity and active weather in exchange for what was a pleasant Thursday afternoon!

Amazing weather is set in stone for Friday before Hoosiers look to briefly warming up further this weekend.

Thursday night: A mainly clear and cooler night will be on deck with lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Friday: It is always nice to close out the workweek with a beautiful day, and that is exactly what we will be rewarded with Friday. Enjoy the best weather day of the week with abundant sunshine, near-average temps in the upper 70s, and low humidity!

Weekend: Although Indiana looks to sneak back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend, don’t let that fool you as we will keep comfortable air around. Humidity values are set to remain low with lots of sunshine sticking around. Cloud cover is expected to gradually increase later in the day Sunday with rain and storm chances eventually returning by the nighttime hours.

8-Day Forecast: A series of rain and storm chances will then enter the bigger picture for much of next week. With this activity, temperatures look to embark on a very slow cooldown as they only drop into the mid 70s by midweek next week.