Weather Blog

Amazing Saturday, rain and storm chances Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with a few showers and isolated storms earlier today with clouds gradually clearing out. This helped us boost temperatures into the 70s, and we are going to push into the 80s on Saturday. However, this very warm air will lead way to more rain and storm chances.

Friday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as we keep ahold of mild temperatures. Numbers will only dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: We are absolutely looking forward to what will be our warmest day of the year for Saturday! Breezy windsout of the south will help temperatures soar into the low to mid 80s. Wind gusts look to be over 30 MPH at times. It will be so warm, in fact, that near record highs are going to be expected. Indianapolis’s record high for tomorrow (4/23) is 88° set back in 1925.

Sunday: This warm air train ain’t slowing down for our Sunday. We are going to see nearly just as warm of an afternoon as Saturday’s will be. However, the big difference with Sunday’s forecast is that a front will trigger returning rain and storm chances in the second half of the day.

Latest model trends are now beginning to show the potential for an isolated strong to severe storm threat. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather is in place for mainly northwestern Indiana. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and lightning are going to be threats with any thunderstorm.

Highs look to swing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could reach up to 40 MPH at times during the day as well.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances are expected to continue into our Monday with much cooler air sliding in. High temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s by Tuesday before we attempt to gradually get back into the 60s by the latter half of next week.