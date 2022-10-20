Weather Blog

Amazing weather through this weekend, rain chances return next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmup continued into our Thursday as we kept lots of sunshine around and breezy winds out of the southwest. We’re in for marvelous conditions going into and through the upcoming weekend. Then, we look to work in much needed rain chances.

Thursday night: We will not be as cold as last night with temperatures dipping into the low 40s under mainly clear skies.

Friday: Enjoy a picture perfect day to end the workweek with bright skies, breezy winds, and slightly above average temperatures! Highs look to rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Weekend: The forecast only gets better as we build in more fantastic mild air going into Saturday and Sunday. Winds will stay breezy throughout the weekend, but at least we are not talking cold weather. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: This warmer weather will eventually lead way to another pattern flip as rain chances look to return on Monday. Rain chances persist into the middle of next week as a cooldown slides in. Highs are set to drop back into the 50s by next Wednesday.