An icy start to the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crunchy and some what slick start to the last day of 2020. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid 20s with decreasing cloud cover through the morning hours. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s with mostly sunny sky. Tonight clouds will increase with lows falling to the lower 30s.

Our second weather maker of the week with arrive overnight tonight bringing in freezing rain first with it transitioning over to rain once it get warmer. The morning drive could be messy for those that are out early. We could see 0.10″-0.25″ of ice accumulation with higher amounts in northern Indiana. The winter weather advisory will last from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Indy and points north. Rain will stick with us for the later half of the morning through early afternoon with heavy rain possible with an additional 1″ of rain. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

This weekend overall will be a quiet one with a chance for a light shower Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Could see a few light snow flurries early Sunday otherwise most of Sunday afternoon will be cloudy.

Early next week should be a quiet one with highs in the lower to mid 40s with lots of sunshine.