An unsettled weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a few clouds. A cold front passed through the state overnight which will drop our day time highs to the upper 40s this afternoon but we’ll have plenty of sunshine! Tonight lows will drop quickly with lows in the upper 20s.

This weekend will be unsettled and damp. Light rain moves in Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will stick around late Saturday. Rain will move out early Sunday but winds will then pick up and become windy at times. We could see winds gusts upwards of 35-40 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures will warm to the mid 50s.

Next week looks great with plenty of dry time. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 50s with sunshine. Sunshine will stretch through the entire week with highs mid week cooling to the 40s. By the end of the week we’ll have a nice rebound to the lower 60s!