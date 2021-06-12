Weather Blog

Another 90 degree day with afternoon storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw our first 90 of the year on Friday and we’re in store for one more hot and humid day before cooler and less humid air moves into the state.

TODAY: It will be hot and humid once again today. Skies should stay mostly sunny through much of the day. It’s going to be very hot and humid with highs near 91. Heat index values or feels like temperatures will climb into the middle 90s.

Later in the afternoon and evening we’ll see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce very heavy rainfall at times.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are possible through the early evening hours. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows falling near 70. It stays very muggy.

SUNDAY: Humidity values will stay high for the first part of the day but begin to drop for the afternoon. Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny throughout the day with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A much more comfortable night is on the way with mostly clear skies and lows falling into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: The new workweek starts with dry and sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s. Humidity levels are low and much more tolerable.

8DAY FORECAST: A quiet weather pattern takes shape for much of next week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout much of the week with highs near normal. The next chance for rain won’t be until Friday.