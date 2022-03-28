Weather Blog

Another active week of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold and dry start to the week, daily rain chances are on deck with a temperature roller coaster.

Monday night: A mainly cloudy and cold night will be on tap. Lows will drop into the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Lots of cloud cover is expected to stick around for our Tuesday. This will lead way for returning rain chances with showers developing in the afternoon hours. Showers will remain on and off throughout Tuesday night.

Highs won’t be much warmer with numbers only rising into the mid 40s. Some areas south may hit the low to mid 50s. Winds are set to be breezy throughout the day as well.

Wednesday: We will have a big transition take place for our Wednesday as a large temperature swing with storm chances move in. Wednesday morning will feature sporadic showers before an extended break in the activity occurs.

As we get closer to sunset, a line of showers and storms will roll into our area.

There is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms late Wednesday for areas mainly south of Bedford. Damaging winds is the primary threat, but an isolated tornado is also possible. We will keep monitoring this severe risk to see if it ends up moving more into central Indiana.

Highs are set to launch into the mid 70s across much of the state. Winds are also going to be a bit strong with gusts exceeding 35-40 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will sink into the state for the remainder of the week. Showers will also linger into our Thursday before we dry out for Friday. Rain chances are expected to quickly return back into the forecast by the weekend. Temperatures are set to be closer to normal by the weekend as well.