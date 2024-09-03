Another beautiful day with warmer temps midweek | Sept. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start this morning but lots of sunshine this afternoon and we’ll see temperatures once again into the 70s just like yesterday. Warmer temperatures for the middle of the week with rain chances to end out the work week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Readings will be a little bit below normal for this time of the year but pretty much close to what we had yesterday. Could be a little bit breezy with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with comfortably cool conditions expected later on tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with some locations in northern Indiana falling into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A warmer Wednesday on tap under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures climb to about 84 which is near normal for this time of the year. Maybe a touch more uncomfortable as far as humidity values go into the afternoon but it shouldn’t be too oppressive.

THURSDAY: Another dry day expected on Thursday and slightly warmer. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing close to 86 degrees.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front moves through the state on Friday bringing a chance for some scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Friday will climb to 82 and it will still be a little uncomfortable as far as humidity values go. Once the front moves through cooler less humid air works in just in time for the weekend.

This weekend looks fantastic mostly sunny skies and it will definitely feel more like fall out there. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will reach around at 70. Early Sunday morning if you’re going to be out tailgating for the colts home opener we will see temperatures into the 40s. Later in the afternoon those highs of climb into the upper 60s right around 70 near kickoff looks to be dry for game day. Temperatures on Monday will stay into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky.