Another chilly night ahead, sunny and beautiful the remainder of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Picture perfect weather greeted our Wednesday with the exception of a few showers mostly north of interstate 70.

This amazing, fall-like forecast is set to last into this weekend.

Wednesday night: Skies will turn back to being mostly clear by tonight. This clearing with light winds will once again cause patchy fog to develop after midnight. It will be another chilly night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Expect a chilly start to your Thursday with patchy fog lingering around through daybreak. Then, we’ll head into another gorgeous afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs will get into the mid 70s.

Friday: The pick of the week is slated for Friday as we will have a tremendous weather day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Winds will continue to stay on the lighter side as temperatures rise into the mid 70s. Friday night high school football will feature perfect temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The picture perfect weather trend will continue into the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and light winds. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances look to remain in place through Monday evening.