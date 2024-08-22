Another crisp morning but 90s return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another crisp start to the morning but lots of sunshine this afternoon I’ll make it feel very pleasant. Heat and humidity return for the weekend.

TODAY: Chilly conditions this morning with some locations falling into the 40s early today. Lots of sunshine on this terrific Thursday with low humidity light winds. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s right around 80. A little warmer than yesterday but still a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies yet again tonight and it is going to be comfortably cool. Lows will fall into the low and middle 50s and we shouldn’t see as many 40s as we have seen in the last couple of days.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with mostly sunny skies throughout the entire day. High temperatures climb right around the lower 80s which is normal for this time of the year. Humidity values remain low for the end of the week before they make a big climb into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football games will be dry we will see a partly cloudy sky and temperatures around kickoff into the lower 80s. By the end of the game we’ll see those temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend we heat things up and we also become more humid. On Saturday look for mostly sunny skies with highs into the upper 80s with more humid conditions. Sunday sunny skies for much of the day with a few clouds here or there. Highs reach the lower 90s but with higher humidity values it will feel more like the mid and upper 90s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Early next week will continue with dry conditions under partly cloudy skies. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s both Monday and Tuesday with feels like temperatures into the mid and upper 90s.