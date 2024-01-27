Another foggy morning, steady rain arrives late Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dense fog advisory is in place until 11 AM. This may be our last morning dealing with dense fog as winds will pick up overnight. Steady rain should also slightly help late today into tonight.

TODAY: It will be another gloomy day with plenty of clouds to go along with areas of fog. Showers become likely this evening. High temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Some will mix to snow in the early morning hours. Sustained winds climb to 10 to 15 mph which should prevent dense fog formation. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: A mix of rain and snow to start off the day. Most of us will be dry by mid morning through the rest of the day. Any accumulations would be minor with the focus on grassy areas. The best chance of any snow would mainly be north of Indianapolis. High temperatures in a cloudy afternoon reach the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Get used to the 40s, the rest of the forecast will feature them as our afternoon high temperatures. Monday, central Indiana could finally see some glimpses of sun breaking through in the afternoon. Our only other rain chance will be a small one on Tuesday before days of sunshine to close the work week.