Another frosty morning on the way, warmer by the weekend | Oct. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our 15-day dry streak was snapped on Tuesday. Some achieved their first frost waking up Wednesday, but we have another frosty morning on inbound.

TODAY: Clouds continue to funnel into central Indiana from Lake Michigan, Those will gradually break apart and give way to full sunshine. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: A widespread frost is looking likely with many also challenging the light freeze mark. Clear skies are anticipated with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine after a frosty start. High temperatures return to the lower 60s which is just below average for this time of year.

7-DAY FORECAST: A dry pattern builds back for the end of the week into early next week. Southwesterly winds will rebound our temperatures into the 70s by the weekend as our Canadian high-pressure system drifts to the east.