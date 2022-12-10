Weather Blog

Another gray day with isolated showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds stick around for the first half of the weekend with a few isolated showers possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Areas of fog are possible early this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the state until 9 am. Watch out for reduced visibility at times. We’ll stay cloudy throughout the day with a few pockets of isolated showers this afternoon. The best chance will be south of Indianapolis. Highs today climb into the middle 40s.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers are possible early this evening. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Skies start off mostly cloudy but by the afternoon it looks like the clouds may clear a bit. We may finally see some sunshine after a week or so with hardly any sun! Temperatures climb into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the new workweek dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay slightly above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. However a system heads in our direction late Tuesday night bringing a chance for showers. Rain is likely on Wednesday with temperatures near 50. Rain moves out for the end of the week and temperatures begin to take a tumble for next weekend. It looks dry with highs in the upper 30s.