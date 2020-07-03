Another hot day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is going to be another hot day across central Indiana. Highs will be near 90 this afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will be in the moderate category.





The weekend will be hot and more humid with highs in the lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be the threat for a spotty afternoon thundershower both days. Don’t cancel plans as most areas should see a lot of dry weather.

The extended outlook keeps hot and humid weather through much of next week. Highs will be near 90 with lows near 70. Isolated storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday with a better threat for scattered storms later in the week.