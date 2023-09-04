Another hot day with storm chances arriving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Labor Day weekend is typically known for the last unofficial weekend of summer. While we missed 90 degrees this weekend it still felt hot and humid. The number of 90 degree days stands at 13. The average is 20.

TODAY: We will try and add another 90 degree day today. It’s going to be hot and humid this afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon. There will be a few clouds especially after lunch today. If you’re heading to the pool or doing anything outdoors be sure to use sunscreen and stay hydrated. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s.

TONIGHT: A quiet evening is expected tonight. It will still be mild and muggy but it stays dry. Lows only fall into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The day starts off dry but a few showers and thunderstorms may pop later in the afternoon. Best chance of storms will be after lunch and into the evening rush. While it won’t be as hot as the holiday weekend it stays humid. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. Severe weather is not expected.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moves across the state Wednesday. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire state under a marginal risk some of the storms may reach severe criteria. A marginal risk is a level 1 out of a level 5. Once the cold front moves through we’ll see a dramatic drop in humidity and near normal temperatures.

8 DAY FORECAST: A beautiful end to the short workweek. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs near normal for the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend forecast looks good for the Colts home opener. Sunshine, low humidity and highs near normal is expected for both Saturday and Sunday.