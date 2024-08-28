Another hot day with storms later | Aug. 28, 2024

Search
Aug. 28, 2024

Aug 28, 2024 morning forecast with Tara Hastings

by: Tara Hastings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot day across the state today. Hives will be into the ’90s with heat index values into the triple digits. Showers and thunderstorms likely later this afternoon and into the evening. 

TODAY: Yesterday we hit the highest temperature of the year in Indianapolis at 94 degrees. Today we’re in store for another hot day with high temperatures once again into the lower 90s. Heat advisory takes place at 11:00 a.m. and last into the early evening hours for much of central Indiana. Feels like temperatures will be climbing into the triple digits for the afternoon. 

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered later this evening some of those could be on the stronger side. We have been upgraded to a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5 for Indianapolis that some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. It is going to be mild and muggy overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

 THURSDAY: Thursday another hot day again. Partly cloudy skies the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures right around 100. 

FRIDAY: One final hot day on Friday under sunny skies with highs near 93. Feels like temperatures once again into the upper 90s. We will see a cold front move across the state on Friday bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. 

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend looks much better. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be into the lower 80s. Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday maybe a few spotty showers or storms. Dry conditions on Sunday. A reinforcing shot of much cooler air moves in for Labor Day. We’ll see those temperatures staying into the 70s with dry conditions and sunny skies as we head into the first part of next week.

