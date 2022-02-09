Weather Blog

Another mild day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with clouds around. It’ll be another mild day with highs in the lower to mid 40s with more clouds than sunshine! Expect to see a few sprinkles around this evening with a cold front passing through the state. Lows tonight will be slightly cooler with most spots in the upper 20s. Temperatures will cool behind the cold front with highs in the lower 30s Thursday.

By the end of the week highs will rebound to the mid 40s with a light wintry mix to start the day. As the cold front moves through the state scattered showers will spread in. Right behind the cold front temperatures will tank with highs Saturday topping out near freezing with a few lake effect snow showers around. Sunday looks even colder with highs struggling to make it to 30°.

Mid to upper 30s to start the work week with sunshine and clouds and will continue through the work week. Highs this time next week look to touch 50°!