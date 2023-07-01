Another round of strong storms possible Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– More thunderstorms possible this morning and this evening.

TODAY: We’re in store for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the state today. One batch of showers and storms will move through the area this morning. Most of those will be produce some moderate to heavy rain and the severe threat with these are low. They should be out of the area by midday. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: After 7pm a line of showers and thunderstorms will form to the west of us. This line will bring a chance for damaging winds and large hail. While an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out the threat of a tornado is low. It stays mild and muggy tonight with lows near 70.

SUNDAY: The active weather pattern continues with more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of these thunderstorms that pop in the afternoon may be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats. Temperatures Sunday will drop a bit and we’ll see highs in the upper 70s near 80. It stays humid throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower but overall we’re not anticipating severe weather to start off the new week. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s and humidity values drop a bit.

8DAY FORECAST: Independence Day looks mostly dry and hot. Humidity values begin to rise again and we’ll see highs near 90. The heat and humidity continue for Wednesday with highs near 90. Showers and storms will be possible for the middle and latter half of the week. Temperatures drop into the lower 80s for next weekend.