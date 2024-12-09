Another temperature tumble with rain and snow chances ahead | Dec. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have embraced back-to-back days of 50s, but this mild air is exiting our region once again as we track another bigger shot of cold air with rain and snow chances.

Monday night: We’re in for a colder night under mainly cloudy skies. There’s potential for a few spotty showers, and patchy fog will also develop overnight. Lows will vary statewide from the low 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Expect a bit of a colder Tuesday with precipitation at times depending on your location. On/off spotty rain is possible for areas mostly south of interstate 70 through the morning and early afternoon hours. By Tuesday night, we could see some snow mixing in.

Highs are going to be near normal for this time of the year as numbers rise into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: We really start to feel the chill Wednesday as a breezy northwesterly wind takes shape. This will lead way to heavy coat weather and the potential for some scattered snow. We cannot rule out isolated heavier snow bursts that would produce a light coating and slick spots. Highs are going to have a hard time getting into the 30s with wind chills ranging from the teens to 20s.

7-Day Forecast: Wednesday’s system is expected to cause a frigid Thursday in which it will be our coldest day of the week. After starting the day with wind chill values near zero, we’ll only warm into the low to mid 20s. Thankfully, we get to rebound very quickly into the weekend with highs storming back into the 40s.