Another warm and sunny day!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s with clear skies. Today highs will return to the mid 50s with a mainly sunny sky. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday looks fantastic with highs in the upper 50s with increasing clouds through the afternoon with a cold front. We’ll hold off on any showers chances Friday.

Better chance of rain Saturday with showers likely through the morning and afternoon. Rain should move out late Saturday with highs starting in the mid 50s then falling through the 40s. A few flurries are possible during the morning hours Sunday but overall should be a dry and much colder day with highs plummeting to the upper 30s.

Early next week starts dry with highs warming to the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday. By midweek we see a chance of a light mix with highs in the upper 30s. Dry just in time for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s.